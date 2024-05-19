posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



Quoting: Address formatting in QML —

Addresses are generally formatted differently depending on the country they are in. Such differences can be whether the state or region is relevant/included, how different parts are ordered or how different parts are joined in the local language/script.

If we have address information in a somewhat structured form, ie. broken up into individual parts (street, postal code, city, country, etc), displaying that correctly requires knowledge of those formatting rules. As this is not an uncommon problem, the KContacts framework provides C++ API for this. Using that from QML without custom glue code is now also becoming possible.