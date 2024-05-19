Microsoft Windows in Somalia: From 100% to About 10%
According to statCounter anyway...
Do you waddle the waddle?
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
This tutorial will help you create a wifi hotspot on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" laptop. This requires that your laptop's wifi device is known to be able to create hotspot (also known as Access Point or AP) and a cable internet access source. This way, you can share your cable internet access via a hotspot that everyone else's device nearby can connect to. It is very easy to do as the following. Now let's try it out!
Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.
M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Semtech’s SX127x chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks fall short..
Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.
The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.
