Development and Windows TCO
Donn Felker ☛ Done is Better Than Perfect
Shipping something that works and solves the problem is often better than waiting until said thing is perfect.
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ MediSecure hit by 'large-scale ransomware data breach'
Australia's federal police are investigating the intrusion, which the National Cyber Security Coordinator described as a "large-scale ransomware data breach incident."
In a separate statement on Thursday, the country's top cybersecurity chief said the Australian government "continues to assist MediSecure," and that it's "still working to build a picture of the size and nature of the data that has been impacted by this data breach."
