All Italian-Language Schools in South Tyrol Migrated to Free Software
The migration to free software of Italian public schools in South Tyrol was accomplished by the FUSS Project (Free Upgrade for a Digitally Sustainable School) 2 with initial funding from the European Social Fund, supported and sponsored by the Italian Education and Training Directorate of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, administratively managed by the Vocational Training Institute “Luigi Einaudi” of Bolzano, in collaboration with the Education and Training Directorate and with the advice and cooperation of the IT company Truelite Srl as a technology partner.