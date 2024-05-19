Manchester City
THE match is finished. Manchester City won. We'll soon get back to a normal publication pace, albeit gradually. We're still celebrating. We've only just come back from the stadium. █
This tutorial will help you to read digital books in format known as Compiled HTML or CHM on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We write this mainly as an alternative and solution to the absence of useful and beneficial Islamic Al Qur'an and Al Hadith viewers free software like Zekr and Elforkane on Ubuntu because the books themselves are still available in CHM formats. However, this can be applied to any other books too as long as they are CHMs. Now get ready to study and happy reading!
This tutorial will help you create a wifi hotspot on your Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" laptop. This requires that your laptop's wifi device is known to be able to create hotspot (also known as Access Point or AP) and a cable internet access source. This way, you can share your cable internet access via a hotspot that everyone else's device nearby can connect to. It is very easy to do as the following. Now let's try it out!
Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, with Rust support for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Semtech’s SX127x chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks fall short..
Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.
The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.
