today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Realizing the hidden complexity of cloud server networking
That was when I realized how complex all of the infrastructure for this networking has to be behind the scenes. The cloud provider is not merely operating a carrier-grade NAT, which is already non-trivial. They're operating a CGNAT firewall system that can connect a public IP to an IP on a specific internal virtual network, where the IP (and subnet) aren't unique across all of the (internal) networks being NAT'd. I feel that I'm reasonably knowledgeable about networking and I'm not sure how I'd even approach designing a system that did that. It's different in kind from the NAT firewalls I work on, not merely in size (the way plain CGNAT sometimes feels).
Rob Knight ☛ My Wedding Website
The site doesn't have anything fancy. The RSVP form ran using Netlify Forms, everything else is just written directly in the HTML. There isn't anything particularly impressive about the site but I am quite happy with how the timeline came out: [...]
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Jenkins on RHEL 9/8 (Simple Guide)
In this article, we will show you how to install Jenkins on RHEL 9/8. We will also go through why there is a need of an additional tool for delivering a project.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will explain how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04 step-by-step. Jenkins is an open-source automation server widely used for continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) in software development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neofetch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neofetch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Neofetch is a widely used command-line system information tool that displays a wealth of information about your GNU/Linux system in a visually appealing way.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nagios on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nagios on Fedora 40. Nagios Core is a widely used network monitoring system that provides a centralized platform for monitoring various aspects of your IT infrastructure.
Net2 ☛ How to Access Recovery Mode in Ubuntu GNU/Linux 22.04
If you are using Ubuntu 22.04 (or prior versions), you might encounter some issues that prevent your system from working properly. For example, you might have a corrupted file system, a broken package, a misconfigured driver, or a forgotten password.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Download Free VMware Workstation Pro 17 and VMware Fusion 13 Pro Installer from Broadcom
After VMware was acquired by Broadcom, they made a lot of changes to the licensing model of VMware products. One of those changes is the release of the free VMware Workstation/Fusion Pro versions for personal use.
H2S Media ☛ How to Install Cockpit-Podman on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Server
Using containers using the command line on Ubuntu 24.04 can be a little bit difficult, especially for beginners, therefore, to make things easy we can install Cockpit and Cockpit-podman module on the Ubuntu 24.04 Server.
nixCraft ☛ How to temporarily disable IPv6 in Linux
Sometimes, you may need to temporarily disable IPv6 in the GNU/Linux using net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 kernel variable for testing purposes. You can use the sysctl command to turn IPv6 connectivity on or off without rebooting the system. For example, observe how your app or network reacts when IPv6 connectivity is suddenly lost and only IPv4 is available.