Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
GNU/Linux in Kyrgyzstan: From 0.5% to 5% in Eight Years
the country is almost the size of the UK
New
-
Site Archives (Not WordPress)
We've finally finished the work
-
[Meme] The EPO Delusion
on New Ways of Working
-
EPO Representatives Outline Latest Attacks on Staff
Not much has happened recently in terms of industrial action
-
Links 18/05/2024: Revisiting the Harms of Patent Trolls, Google Tries to Bypass (or Plagiarise) Sites Under the Guise of "AI"
Links for the day
-
Links 18/05/2024: BASIC Story, Site Feeds, and New in Geminispace
Links for the day
-
Justice for Victims of Online Abuse
The claims asserted or pushed forth by the harasser are categorically denied
-
[Meme] Senior Software Engineer for Windows
This is becoming like another Novell
-
Links 18/05/2024: Deterioration of the Net, North Korean IT Workers in the US
Links for the day
-
Windows in Lebanon: Down to 12%?
latest from statCounter
-
Links 18/05/2024: Caledonia Emergency Powers, "UK Prosecutor's Office Went Too Far in the Assange Case"
Links for the day
-
Microsoft ("a Dying Megacorporation that Does Not Create") and IBM: An Era of Dying Giants With Leadership Deficits and Corporate Bailouts (Subsidies From Taxpayers)
Microsoft seems to be resorting to lots of bribes and chasing of bailouts (i.e. money from taxpayers worldwide)
-
US Patent and Trademark Office Sends Out a Warning to People Who Do Not Use Microsoft's Proprietary Formats
They're punishing people who wish to use open formats
-
Links 18/05/2024: Fury in Microsoft Over Studio Shutdowns, More Gaming Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 17, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, May 17, 2024
-
Links 18/05/2024: KOReader, Benben v0.5.0 Progress Update, and More
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):