posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



Quoting: This Linux App Helps Me Easily Manage My Everyday Tasks —

There are certain times when I get overwhelmed and forget to carry out important tasks. That is when to-do apps come in handy for me.

In the past, I have come across many options, some of which I used regularly to keep things in check. But, I always keep an eye out for fresh ones that could help me manage my day-to-day tasks better.

One such option is Planify, which is an open-source to-do app for Linux. Join me as I explore this app while also trying to integrate my daily tasks into it.