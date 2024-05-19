posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



Quoting: Seeed Studio reComputer R1025-10 industrial IoT gateway supports Ethernet, RS485, 4G LTE, LoRa, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, BLE - CNX Software —

The R1025-10 is a ready-to-deploy Industrial IoT (IIoT) controller with pre-configured firmware, simplifying setup and reducing time to deployment. Additionally, it offers flexible installation options with both wall mount and DIN rail mount compatibility.

The module has support for Modbus UDP/TCP and BACnet protocols, making it suitable for controlling HVAC systems and other subsystems like lighting, sensors, and access control in smart buildings. It also supports Yocto and Buildroot meaning you can customize Linux distribution to run on your device and provide a convenient solution for managing software updates. There is also support for Fleet management tools like Mender for easy device management and deployment. But at the time of writing, the GitHub page does not provide any specific OS image software for this specific gateway.