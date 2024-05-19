Software Leftovers
Linux Links ☛ KCharSelect – character map tool
KCharSelect is a tool to select special characters from all installed fonts and copy them in different format.
Medevel ☛ Best 14 Free QR Code Generator Open-source Apps and Services
What is a QR Code Generator?
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Neowin ☛ Early work on a new GNOME OS installer has begun thanks to Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund
Developers working on GNOME improvements have been busy this week. They have been working on Nautilus improvements, a brand new installer, improvements to the Orca screen reader, and more.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Medevel ☛ Remark42 - Self-hosted Free Comment Engine Alternative to Disqus
Remark42 is a user-friendly, self-hosted comment engine. It's designed to be lightweight and simple, yet functional. One of its key features is its respect for user privacy; Remark42 does not track or spy on its users. This makes it a great tool for embedding into blogs or articles,
Medevel ☛ Artalk - Yet another One Single Binary Commenting System for Static Site, Your Reliable Disqus Alternative
A commenting system is a feature that enables visitors to leave comments on a website, blog, or web application. This system is particularly important for static websites as it adds an element of interactivity and engagement.
