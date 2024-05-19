M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Semtech’s SX127x chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks fall short..
Avnet has introduced the QCS6490 Vision-AI Development Kit, a sophisticated solution designed for vision-based AI applications. This kit includes an energy-efficient, multi-camera SMARC 2.1.1 compute module powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 SoC.
The NANO-EHL by ICP Germany is an EPIC single board computer designed for robust performance and flexibility in industrial applications. Equipped with the Intel Celeron J6412 processor, this board targets automation, control systems, panel PCs, vending machines, and other embedded systems.