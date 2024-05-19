Free and Open Source Software
RedPen - proofreading tool
RedPen is a proofreading tool to help writers or programmers who write technical documents or manuals that need to adhere to a writing standard. It provides both a simple standalone command line tool and a server.
RedPen automates the verification of input documents written in natural languages — NOT computer languages such as C++ or Java.
Charmap - powerful character map
Charmap is a powerful character map. It works on Unix-like operating systems with the GNUstep installed.
Charmap’s power lies not just in simply helping to pick characters, but also its display of substantial Unicode data about each character, such as the Unicode name, alias, canonical decomposition, Unicode category, and various representations. With all this, linguaphiles and software developers alike will find Charmap a useful tool.
