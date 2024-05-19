posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



Quoting: Plasma 6 Desktop Finally Landed in Void Linux —

Void is one of those special kinds of Linux distros that captures your heart from the very first moment, promising lifelong affection. It just works, standing slightly apart from all the hustle and bustle of the Linux ecosystem as it is these days.

True to its nature, Void has introduced the Plasma 6 desktop environment to its users without unnecessary fanfare or loud announcements, offering a seamless experience on its systemd-free platform.

Now, you might be wondering, ‘Why did it take so long for Plasma 6 to arrive in Void, a rolling release distribution?’ The answer lies in Void’s commitment to stability over rapid updates. They take a measured approach to updates, ensuring a more stable operating system. Now, back to the topic.