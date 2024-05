The Final Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



THIS weekend (about 12 hours from now) the local team might win the football league and next weekend in London it might bag the cup (FA Cup) too. This means we might be celebrating rather than writing here in this site as much as we typically do. We want to enjoy the celebrations - if any - while they last.

If we're a bit quiet, that's why. █