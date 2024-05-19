Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and The Linux Link Tech Show
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 565
All about the Yunohost project.
shasum -a256=c7338cd5bf8ec97052f5ef0ae12f153160931c66d9aece95aa3de26bf4f48ba6
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 263: GNU/Linux 6.9, Red Bait AI, Telegram vs Signal, Manjaro 24 & more GNU/Linux news
I’m back from the Red Bait Summit, and there is a lot to talk about this week. We have a new kernel release with GNU/Linux 6.9, which sees a lot of performance perks. There’s also some new cool Hey Hi (AI) stuff from Red Bait that was announced.
-
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1052
joel grabs the super glue.