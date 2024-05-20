Best Free and Open Source Software

There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses.

The best free audio editors make it simple and easy to manage audio files for a variety of different purposes.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free and open source audio editors.