Best Free and Open Source Software

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Run AppImages on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will quickly help you run AppImages applications and games on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". This includes how to solve the issue of missing required software package that is already known. You will be able to run all your favorite AppImages since the previous versions of Ubuntu. Now let's learn to do it and happy hacking!

How To Read CHM Digital Books on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you to read digital books in format known as Compiled HTML or CHM on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We write this mainly as an alternative and solution to the absence of useful and beneficial Islamic Al Qur'an and Al Hadith viewers free software like Zekr and Elforkane on Ubuntu because the books themselves are still available in CHM formats. However, this can be applied to any other books too as long as they are CHMs. Now get ready to study and happy reading!

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 Combines Wi-Fi and LTE Access on a Single Board

The T-SIM7670G S3, designed by LILYGO, is a versatile development board that not only combines LTE and GSM capabilities through the SIM7670G module but is also centered around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This board is tailored for developers aiming to integrate mobile connectivity into their projects.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65: Now Available with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Processors

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65, a compact mini-PC announced earlier this year, is compatible with Intel’s Meteor Lake processors. ASUS indicates that this product was designed to support demanding AI applications, including advanced object recognition and sound detection, which enhance productivity in multimedia-intensive environments.

M5Stack Launches Low-Cost 433MHz & 868MHz LoRa Modules

M5Stack has launched two new LoRa Modules in 433MHz and 868MHz versions, designed to enhance long-range wireless communication for IoT applications. Using the Semtech’s SX127x chip, these modules excel in remote control, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation where standard networks fall short..

Best Free and Open Source Software

Audio Editors

Explained: What is a Tiling Window Manager in Linux?
Learn what a tiling window manager is, and the benefits that come along with it
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
KDE Frameworks 5.116.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.116.0.
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Manchester City [original]
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
 
Ventoy 1.0.98 Fixes Boot Issues
Ventoy 1.0.98, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings a few important fixes
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Runs on the Nintendo Switch (Unofficially)
There are plenty of fun things you can do on a Nintendo Switch
Best Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Ultramarine Linux is a Linux-based operating system designed for your own personal workstation (or battlestation)
Review: Archcraft 2024.04.06
I want to acknowledge right up front that I like what Archcraft is trying to do
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024
The 188th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 19th, 2024.
Hardware: M5Stack, ESP32, and Raspberry Pi 5
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and The Linux Link Tech Show
Software Leftovers
Seeed Studio reComputer R1025-10 industrial IoT gateway supports Ethernet, RS485, 4G LTE, LoRa, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, BLE
It also supports Yocto and Buildroot meaning you can customize Linux distribution to run on your device and provide a convenient solution for managing software updates
Plasma 6 Desktop Finally Landed in Void Linux
Void Linux users can now enjoy KDE Plasma 6 after the desktop environment is already available in the distribution's repositories
Grafana 11.0 Rolls Out with New Tools for Metrics and Logs Exploration
Grafana 11.0: Now with subfolders, better visualizations, simplified metrics exploration, advanced alerting features, and more
Development and Windows TCO
Android Leftovers
Radxa ROCK 5C (Lite) SBC features Rockchip RK3588S2 or RK3582 SoC, WiFi 6, Raspberry Pi PCIe FFC connector
This Linux App Helps Me Easily Manage My Everyday Tasks
I think this is the perfect Linux app to help manage everyday tasks
All Italian-Language Schools in South Tyrol Migrated to Free Software
The following information was extracted from a report submitted to us by Paolo Dongilli
OpenSUSE: Announcing Agama 8 and Review of openSUSE Tumbleweed Progress
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Is Slated for Release on October 10th, 2024
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” operating system has been slated for release later this year on October 10th, 2024, and it’s expected to come with the GNOME 47 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.10.
Free and Open Source Software
Kodachi – Ubuntu-based distribution with privacy in mind
Kodachi is a derivative of Ubuntu. It aims to offer a highly secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous computing environment
Address formatting in QML
KDE’s KContacts framework provides API for locale-aware address formatting and address format metadata since quite some time
The Final Day
If we're a bit quiet, that's why.
Security Leftovers
Microsoft Windows in Somalia: From 100% to About 10% [original]
According to statCounter anyway
Videos: Latest in Invidious
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
EasyOS Updates
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Goodbye Firefox and These Weeks in Firefox
Red Hat, Fedora, and CentOS
Wine 9.9 Introduces Wow64 Mode and Enhanced ARM Support
New in Wine 9.9: Wow64 ODBC mode, better ARM CPU detection, and removed obsolete features
GNOME 47 Will Be Released on September 18
Discover the full release schedule for the GNOME 47 desktop environment
Tux Machines Party at the "Lazy Panda" [original]
23 days from now
Winamp Media Player Goes Open Source
Winamp, a popular media player created in 1997, is set to go open source in September 2024, following Llama Group's reorganization due to financial difficulties.
Explore the Growing Role of Linux in Quantum Computing
You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
You can now install the latest and greatest Linux 6.9 kernel series on your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution. Here’s how to do it!
Games: Anticheat, Proton Experimental, CoolerControl, and More
5 Tiny Tweaks That Help Me a Great Deal with Ubuntu 24.04 on My Laptop
Some simple tweaks and setting changes I use while running Ubuntu on laptops
Windows TCO Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Software
EuroLinux – enterprise-class Linux distribution
EuroLinux is an operating system developed from the Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code
MarkNote 1.2
The MarkNote team is happy to announce the 1.2 release of MarkNote
Modern Slavery, Microsoft Abuses, and Linux Foundation (Openwashing PR Firm)
TPM in Ubuntu 24.10 and Linux Kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
This week in KDE: all about those apps
A few weeks ago, some of us discovered that KDE apps just looked terrible when run in GNOME
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Try these Linux bash aliases for more efficient use of the command line
A bash alias is a shortcut to a complicated command
Getting Started With Linux: Your Gateway to the Open-Source Realm
Because ever since people started using the internet, there have always been concerns about one’s privacy and digital security
Welcome to Panamá, Where GNU/Linux is Now Measured at 10% [original]
Based on statCounter
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware: Pi, Zigbee, and More
Security Leftovers
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
