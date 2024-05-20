Best Free and Open Source Software
-
15 Best Free and Open Source Audio Editors
There is a huge range of open source free audio software available for Linux which is both mature and feature-laden. Linux has all the tools needed to be a serious contender in music production without a user having to venture into the commercial software world. Linux is a superior platform for professional audio production: rock solid, efficient, and you don’t get fleeced for software licenses.
The best free audio editors make it simple and easy to manage audio files for a variety of different purposes.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free and open source audio editors.
-
Satelito - static site generator
Satelito is a static site generator.
Satelito uses Markdown (and HTML) for basic content and optionally Lua files for metadata. There is no front matter support; but Lua tables are used for storing functions that can extend the functionality of your site.
For templates, Satelito uses the Etlua templating language. It is simple but powerful, because it allows you to run Lua scripts directly in templates.
-
Paisa - personal finance manager
Paisa is a personal finance manager that builds on top of the ledger double entry accounting tool.
Paisa is available in two formats: a Desktop Application and a CLI (Command Line Interface).
This is free and open source software.
-
write good - linter for English prose
write good is a linter for English prose for developers who can’t write well and want to learn to improve in other areas.
A linter is a computer program that, akin to a spell checker, scans through a file and detects issues — like how a real lint roller helps you get unwanted lint off of your shirt.
It can be used as a command-line tool or with its API.
This is free and open source software.
-
KCharSelect - character map tool
For technical use, different representations of the character are shown. KCharSelect also contains Unihan data for East Asian characters to display English definitions and different pronunciations.
This is free and open source software.