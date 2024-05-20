Fwupd 1.9.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

posted by Marius Nestor on May 20, 2024



Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

This release also includes some bug fixes to improve the detection of Synaptics Cayenne and Spyder firmware, no longer offer the UEFI DBX update on Lenovo IdeaCentre 300-20ISH systems, explicitly enable shadow stack support in fwupd.service, and ignore the --p2p option when downloading the metadata signature.

