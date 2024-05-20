Today in Techrights
Firefox Has Fallen to 2% in New Zealand
At around 2%, at least in the US (2% or below this threshold), there's no longer an obligation to test sites for any Gecko-based browser
New
-
GNU/Linux in Georgia: Looking Good
Windows down from 99% to less than 33%
-
Tomorrow is a Historic Day for Press Freedom in the UK
Take note of the Julian Assange case
-
Hiding in a Forest Without a Phone and Hiding Behind the First Amendment in the United States (US)
some serial defamer is trying to invert the narrative
-
Links 19/05/2024: Iran's President Lost in Helicopter Crash, WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Awaits Decisions in Less Than a Day
Links for the day
-
Links 19/05/2024: Microsoft Investigated in Europe
Links for the day
-
4 Old Articles About Microsoft/IBM SystemD
old but still relevant
-
Winning Streak
Free software prevalence
-
Links 19/05/2024: Conflicts, The Press, and Spotify Lawsuit
Links for the day
-
GNU/Linux+ChromeOS at Over 7% in New Zealand
It's also the home of several prominent GNU/Linux advocates
-
libera.chat (Libera Chat) Turns 3 Today
Freenode in the meantime continues to disintegrate
-
[Teaser] Freenode NDA Expires in a Few Weeks (What Really Happened 3 Years Ago)
get ready
-
GNU/Linux is Already Mainstream, But Microsoft is Still Trying to Sabotage That With Illegal Activities and Malicious Campaigns of Lies
To help GNU/Linux grow we'll need to tackle tough issues and recognise Microsoft is a vicious obstacle
-
Slovenia's Adoption of GNU/Linux in 2024
Whatever the factor/s may be, if these figures are true, then it's something to keep an eye on in the future
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 18, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, May 18, 2024
-
Links 19/05/2024: Profectus Beta 1.2
Links for the day
