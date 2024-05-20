today's howtos
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Read CHM Digital Books on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you to read digital books in format known as Compiled HTML or CHM on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We write this mainly as an alternative and solution to the absence of useful and beneficial Islamic Al Qur'an and Al Hadith viewers free software like Zekr and Elforkane on Ubuntu because the books themselves are still available in CHM formats. However, this can be applied to any other books too as long as they are CHMs. Now get ready to study and happy reading!
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Run AppImages on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will quickly help you run AppImages applications and games on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". This includes how to solve the issue of missing required software package that is already known. You will be able to run all your favorite AppImages since the previous versions of Ubuntu. Now let's learn to do it and happy hacking!
-
Linux Handbook ☛ rm Command Examples
The rm command allows you to delete both files and folders. Here's how to use it.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neofetch on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neofetch on Fedora 40. Neofetch is a highly versatile command-line system information tool written in Bash.
-
It's Ubuntu ☛ How To Enable Hibernate in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How To Enable Hibernate in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS In this Ubuntu tutorial, we will show you how to enable the Hibernate power options in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. How To Enable Hibernate in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Let’s begin the process to enable hibernate in Ubuntu.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to reload .vimrc file without restarting vim on Linux/Unix
I am a new vim text editor user. I usually load ~/.vimrc using :vs ~/.vimrc for configuration. Once edited my ~/.vimrc file I need to reload it without having to quit Vim session. How do I edit my ~/.vimrc file and reload it without having to restart Vim on GNU/Linux or Unix-like system?