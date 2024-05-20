Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Ultramarine - Fedora-based Linux distribution designed to stay out of your way - LinuxLinks
Ultramarine Linux is a Linux-based operating system designed for your own personal workstation (or battlestation).
It aims to be as easy to use as possible, and stays out of your way. Ultramarine Linux keeps up with the latest and greatest software in the open-source community, while trying to be stable and secure. Ultramarine is for everyone, from the beginner to the tech enthusiast, and even Windows dropouts.
PureOS - Linux distribution focusing on privacy and security - LinuxLinks
PureOS is billed as a fully-convergent, user friendly, secure and freedom respecting OS for your daily usage.
PureOS builds on top of decades of technological advancements, providing cutting-edge technology to let you enjoy fluid high-framerate videos, frame-perfect animations and better power management for your computer and mobile devices
PureOS is based on Debian so all hardware requirements that apply to Debian are in an extent the same for PureOS.