Collections of Different Linux Distributions

PureOS is billed as a fully-convergent, user friendly, secure and freedom respecting OS for your daily usage.

PureOS builds on top of decades of technological advancements, providing cutting-edge technology to let you enjoy fluid high-framerate videos, frame-perfect animations and better power management for your computer and mobile devices

PureOS is based on Debian so all hardware requirements that apply to Debian are in an extent the same for PureOS.