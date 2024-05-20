Fedora Elections (Interviews With Candidates)
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Election: Interview with Carl George (carlwgeorge)
I got my start in Fedora and EPEL back in 2014. I joined a new team at Rackspace whose primary purpose was to maintain IUS, a third-party package repository for RHEL. Packages in this repository were typically based on Fedora packages. Some of these packages had dependencies in EPEL. We also maintained several other packages in EPEL that were important to our customers. I continued on as a regular EPEL contributor, even after I left Rackspace in 2019 to join the CentOS team at Red Hat. In 2021, I started a new team at Red Bait to specifically focus on EPEL activities.
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Election: Interview with Neil Hanlon (neil)
This is a part of the FESCo Elections Interviews series. Voting is open to all Fedora contributors. The voting period starts on Monday, 20th May and closes promptly at 23:59:59 UTC on Thursday, 30th May 2024.
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Election: Interview with Jonathan Wright (jonathanspw)
I’ve been working with EPEL since its inception – having been a user of “Enterprise Linux” since CentOS 4. I became a Fedora packager a few years ago with an explicit interest in the EPEL side of things. Little did I know I’d also end up caring greatly about the Fedora side and I came back from the dark side (Arch) and am a Fedora desktop user again.
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Election: Troy Dawson (tdawson)
I started contributing to EPEL 11 years ago with some nodejs packages for OpenShift. I later added rubygems and golang packages as OpenShift changed languages. Later, RHEL 8 did not have KDE, so I added KDE to epel8, and have been maintaining KDE in epel ever since. I have picked up many other packages during the years, but I think my KDE contributions are what I am most known for.
Fedora Community Blog: FESCo Elections: Interview with Tom Stellard (tstellar)
I have a background in compilers and toolchains, and I would like to use some of the knowledge I’ve gained over the years of building and troubleshooting applications to help make Fedora better. Specifically, I’m interested in helping packagers avoid making common mistakes through standardized macros and packaging practices and also by increasing the reliance on CI.
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Elections: Interview with Kevin Fenzi (kevin)
I’ve been involved in epel since the epel-5/6 days. With epel7 I wrangled a bunch of the work to get things setup, including beta before the rhel release, lots of release engineering work and mirroring/content. I maintain a lot of packages in EPEL, both for others use and to use in Fedora Infrastructure, which heavily uses epel for managing items that are not in rhel proper. I’ve been happy to see epel continue to grow and flourish and these days I tend to just provide some light releng work for epel along with package maint. epel is a wonderful service and I think it really increases the usefulness of rhel and downstreams.
Fedora Community Blog: FESCo Elections: Interview with Stephen Gallagher (sgallagh)
I’ve been a member of FESCo for many years now, and it’s been a great experience. It gives me the opportunity to see a much wider view of the project than just the pieces I would otherwise contribute to.
As for steering the direction of Fedora, I think I would mostly just continue to do as I have been doing: pushing for Fedora to continue to be both the most advanced and one of the most stable open-source distributions in the world..
Fedora Community Blog: FESCo Elections: Interview with Neal Gompa (ngompa)
Fedora Community Blog: FESCo Elections: Interview with Michel Lind (salimma)
I have been a Fedora contributor since the very beginning – circa 2003-4 – and over the years have contributed on the packaging side, as an Ambassador (I can still remember burning CDs and shipping them via the local post office), and more recently on the policy side with Fedora (starting the Lua SIG) and EPEL (reestablishing the EPEL Packagers SIG, establishing a workflow for escalating stalled EPEL requests).
Fedora Community Blog: EPEL Steering Committee Election: Interview with Robby Callicotte (rcallicotte)
I’ve been an EPEL user since the mid 2000s and a package maintainer since 2021. I brought Saltstack back into EPEL and added a nifty linter for salt states called salt-lint. I am currently working on building all the dependencies for the upcoming pagure 6 release.
Fedora Community Blog: Elections Voting is now Open!
The voting period has now opened for the Fedora GNU/Linux 40 elections cycle. Please read the candidate interviews and cast your votes in our Elections App. Visit our Voting Guide to learn how our voting system works, and voting closes at 23:59:59 UTC on May 30th.
Fedora Community Blog: Mindshare Election: Interview with Sumantro Mukherjee (sumantrom)
I’ve been in Fedora Project for more than 10yrs now. I have been a part of the Fedora QA team for the whole time. As a part of Fedora QA, I have signed off on multiple releases.
Apart from those, I have been an avid advocate of Fedora Project to the community at large, it has driven me to take up onboarding , ambassadorship and mentoring as part of Fedora Project. Recently, I am taking part in a11y initiative and few places of Mentorship init.
Fedora Community Blog: Council Election: Interview with Sumantro Mukherjee (sumantrom)
I hail from APAC (India) and would like to focus on bringing in more non-US perspectives, which includes bringing in more contributors from diverse backgrounds. Efficient utilization of our brand new design assets which are now in multiple languages (Hindi, for example) to onboard variety of users (general and power-users) to the Fedora community as contributor either to functional sides (QA, packaging..etc) and/or outreach.
In the recent past; the council charter has been expanded to an Executive Sponsor. This role enables people like me to work closely with an upcoming initiative.
In parallel, I am closely working on Blueprints (https://discussion.fedoraproject.org/t/introducing-fedora-change-proposal-blueprints-in-association-with-fedora-qa/115903)
this is a long term effort and will benefit from my connections with people in Council (ie FESCo rep and FESCo at large)