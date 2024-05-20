posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2024,

updated May 20, 2024



Quoting: Explained: What is a Tiling Window Manager in Linux? —

One of the biggest reasons to use Linux over Windows/macOS is the existence of tiling window managers.

There is nothing better than that. Period. The superpowers a user gets with a tiling window manager multiplies the efficiency, and productivity in using a desktop.

But, what is a tiling window manager? How big of an advantage does it give you? Should you try it? In this article, I tell you all about it.