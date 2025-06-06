news
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Fairphone, and More
Purism ☛ Fortune.com Features Purism and the Made in America Liberty Phone
The only ‘Made in America’ smartphone maker has a message for Fashion Company Apple about manufacturing in the Convicted Felon tariff era.
How to design a Fairphone 101
“Sustainable smartphone? How can a smartphone be sustainable?” Whenever we tell people about Fairphone, this is usually the standard response. And to be fair (pun intended), it is a valid question.
Victor Kropp ☛ Mechanical Keyboard Vol. 2
And my new keyboard has a pretty unique feature: its case is held together via ball-joint magnetic latches. The daughter-board connected via a magnetic connection as well. This allows quickly opening and re-assembling the keyboard. There is no single screw in there.
But as much cool as this feature is, as rare I will likely need it. As I said, I’m fully satisfied with the factory build and don’t want to change anything.
Except for switches and keycaps, of course.
Elija Z Hart ☛ E.Z. Hart - Digital Frame Hacking - Cracking It Open
First off, the standard disclaimer - this worked for me; I was able to non-destructively take this thing apart and put it back together without damaging the hardware or shocking myself. Take care if you try this on your own frame, and don't blame me if you break something or get hurt.
Hackaday ☛ Turning The Pluto SDR Into A Network Analyzer
Usually when we see a project using a software-defined radio (SDR), the SDR’s inputs and outputs are connected to antennae, but [FromConceptToCircuit]’s project connected an ADALM-Pluto SDR to an RF bridge and a few passive components to make a surprisingly effective network analyzer (part two of the video).The network analyzer measures two properties of the circuit to which it is connected: return loss (S11) and insertion gain or loss (S21). To measure S21, the SDR feeds a series of tones to the device under test, and reads the device’s output from one of the SDR’s inputs. By comparing the amplitude of the input to the device’s output, a Python program can calculate S21 over the range of tested frequencies. To find S11, [FromConceptToCircuit] put an RF bridge in line with the device being tested and connected the bridge’s output to the SDR’s second input. This allowed the program to calculate the device’s impedance, and from that S11.The RF bridge and other components introduce some inaccuracies to the measurements, so before making any other measurements, the system is calibrated with both a through connection and an open circuit in place of the tested device. The RF bridge’s directivity was the biggest limiting factor; transfer back from the bridge’s output line caused the reflection under load to exceed the reflection of an open circuit in some frequency ranges, at which point the analyzer couldn’t accurately operate.[FromConceptToCircuit] was eventually able to make measurements throughout most of the 0.1-3 GHz range with a dynamic range of at least 10 dB, and expects a more directive RF bridge to give even better results. If you’d like to repeat the experiment, he’s made his Python program available on GitHub.We’ve previously seen [FromConceptToCircuit] use the Pluto SDR to make a spectrum analyzer. We’ve also featured a guide to the Pluto, covered a project that improved its frequency stability, and seen it used to transmit video.