Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift: Powering innovation around DevOps
At its core, Red Hat OpenShift is fundamentally an application platform, designed to help you build, deploy, run, manage and enhance security of applications with consistency across the hybrid cloud. It’s more than just a collection of DevOps tools; it's an integrated platform providing a trusted, comprehensive and consistent experience. Built on Kubernetes, OpenShift supports a wide array of workloads—from containers and virtual machines to serverless functions—and embraces modern development practices. This accelerates developer productivity and streamlines operations, which naturally includes robust, built-in DevOps capabilities. Ultimately, OpenShift is your engine for innovation, whether you're modernizing existing applications, migrating virtual machines, or building new cloud-native and AI-enabled solutions.
The New Stack ☛ Red Hat Goes All in on AI-Powered Lightspeed System Admin Tools
Red Hat launched a new generation of AI-driven system administration tools last week at its annual Red Hat Summit. The enhancements are designed to streamline Linux management, address the ongoing skills gap in system administration and support the growing complexity of hybrid cloud and AI workloads. All of this is part of Red Hat’s Lightspeed services.
The newest member of the Lightspeed family is Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 Lightspeed. This generative AI (GenAI) assistant is integrated directly into RHEL 10. Lightspeed provides context-aware recommendations and actionable guidance at the shell to help system administrators troubleshoot issues, ensure compliance, and apply best practices without combing through documentation.
Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling AI inference with open source ft. Brian Stevens
How is artificial intelligence truly being reimagined for the real world, moving beyond labs and into critical business environments?
Red Hat ☛ How we improved Hey Hi (AI) inference on macOS Podman containers
Containers are technologies that allow the packaging and isolation of applications, along with their entire runtime environment. This eases the transition between environments (dev, test, production), but also helps enforce security policies with regards to the network access, file access, etc. In the world of AI, tools like Podman Desktop Hey Hi (AI) Lab and RamaLama rely on Podman containers to let users run large language models (LLM) locally, while Red Hat OpenShift AI runs them at scale on OpenShift Kubernetes clusters.
However, containers are Linux, and although they can run in different GNU/Linux distributions, they cannot run without a GNU/Linux kernel. The Podman solution to this challenge is (lightweight) virtual machines (VMs). A VM, launched by Podman machine, creates a virtual environment inside the macOS system, where a GNU/Linux environment runs and waits to create containers on demand. The macOS network and the home file system are passed to the VM, so that the virtualization layer is mostly transparent for the user.
Red Hat ☛ How OpenShift Virtualization supports VM live migration
In certain situations requiring enhanced performance, reliability, security, and manageability, you can isolate virtual machine (VM) live migration traffic on a dedicated network within Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. You use a NodeNetworkConfigurationPolicy (NNCP) provided by the Nmstate Operator to create an Open vSwitch (OVS) bridge with a NetworkAttachmentDefinition (NAD) referencing that bridge. This configuration allows OpenShift Virtualization to utilize a separate physical network or VLAN for migration data. This article provides a step-by-step guide for this setup.
Red Hat ☛ Introducing Red Bait build of Cryostat 4.0
Red Hat build of Cryostat 4.0 is now generally available. It is the latest iteration of our powerful open source, container-native JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) for monitoring Java applications on Red Hat OpenShift. This release is packed with new features, significant enhancements, and architectural updates designed to provide deeper insights, improved usability, and a more streamlined experience for developers and site reliability engineers (SREs).
For those new to Cryostat, it empowers you to securely manage and analyze JDK Flight Recorder data from your containerized JVMs running on OpenShift. Think of it as your go-to flight data recorder for Java applications, helping you diagnose performance issues, optimize resource consumption, and ensure your applications are running at their peak.