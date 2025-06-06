Red Hat leftovers

Red Hat launched a new generation of AI-driven system administration tools last week at its annual Red Hat Summit. The enhancements are designed to streamline Linux management, address the ongoing skills gap in system administration and support the growing complexity of hybrid cloud and AI workloads. All of this is part of Red Hat’s Lightspeed services.

The newest member of the Lightspeed family is Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10 Lightspeed. This generative AI (GenAI) assistant is integrated directly into RHEL 10. Lightspeed provides context-aware recommendations and actionable guidance at the shell to help system administrators troubleshoot issues, ensure compliance, and apply best practices without combing through documentation.