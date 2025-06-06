news
Games: Prime Gaming, Cattle Country, CoolerControl, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the games to claim from Prime Gaming for June 2025
A fresh month and new games to claim via Prime Gaming for June 2025. Here's what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Move over Stardew, it's time for Cattle Country
Ready for your next casual game after Stardew Valley? Cattle Country is a good choice with a big sense of adventure. Note: key provided by their PR team.
GamingOnLinux ☛ CoolerControl adds support for older Intel CPUs and support for more coolers
The feature-rich cooling device control and monitoring application for Linux, CoolerControl has a new release out with expanded Intel CPU support. Not to be confused with CoreCtrl, which recently entered maintenance mode.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Fallout 3, Skyrim Special Edition, The Witcher 3, Intel CPUs and more
Valve have released a fresh June 5th update for Proton Experimental, their testing-ground for running Windows games on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ No Man's Sky Beacon is another huge free update
There seems to be no stopping Hello Games with updates to No Man's Sky, with the Beacon update now available free.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SILENT HILL f is set for release on September 25
KONAMI have revealed that SILENT HILL f will be releasing September 25, along with a new trailer to show it off. This is a completely standalone spinoff, so even if you haven't played anything previous, it's going to be a good introduction to the series. However, they did say it contains various Easter Eggs for longtime fans.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroic Launcher v2.17.1 released - fixing games not launching on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck
The Heroic Games Launcher has a bug-fix released out with v.2.17.1 bringing some essential fixes, like games not launching.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles announced for September 30
Square Enix have officially announced FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles, which will be releasing September 30th. Yep, it's real and it's getting a Steam release so you'll be able to play the much-loved classic on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck thanks to Proton.