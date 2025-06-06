news
Programming Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ [OpenBSD] Game of Trees 0.113 released
Version 0.113 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated): [...]
Stefano Marinelli ☛ When We Become Cheerleaders for Our Own Demise | MyNotes
The harshest critics weren't senior developers or security experts. They were junior developers - often the exact ones most at risk of being replaced by the tools they were defending so passionately. Kids fresh out of bootcamps telling me I was "stuck in the past" for suggesting they should actually understand the code they're shipping to production.
The pushback wasn't just in the comments. Someone I don't know shared my original post, "Vibe Coding Will Rob Us of Our Freedom" on Reddit's r/programming. It was removed by moderators for being "clickbait" title and an "unpopular topic". It seems I'd touched a nerve. Some of the feedback I got elsewhere made me think even more.
It reminded me of something, and it took me a while to put my finger on what. Then it hit me: Stockholm syndrome.
Dmitrii Kovanikov ☛ 7 OCaml Gotchas
I enjoy OCaml. But as any other programming language, OCaml has its quirks. That’s fine, you can enjoy imperfect things too. But it could be useful to learn about potential surprising behaviours.
In this blog post, I’m highlighting 7 OCaml gotchas. Some of them might be obvious to experienced OCamlers. But I hope everyone can learn something new or at least enjoy reading!
Let’s start.
Cassidy Williams ☛ What does it mean to flatten an array?
When you have an array that has multiple dimensions, it might be referred to as a 2D or 3D (etc) array. If you wanted to turn said array into a 1D array, that is when you flatten it.
More simply, flattening an array refers to the process of converting a multidimensional array into a single dimensional array.
Swift Programming Language ☛ Swift.org - Redesigned Swift.org is now live
Over the past few months, the website workgroup has been redesigning Swift.org. On behalf of the website workgroup, I’m pleased to announce that we have merged the initial changes.
Our goal with the site redesign has been to make Swift.org more approachable for newcomers to Swift, highlight the language’s technical strengths, and make it easy to get started. That led to a focus on the website’s appearance, improving the user experience, and emphasizing important features such as Swift’s multiplatform support.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ What we can’t measure
The curl project is an independent Open Source project. Our ambition is to do internet transfers right and securely with the features “people” want. But how do we know if we do this successfully or not?
Possibly one rough way to measure if users are happy would be to know if the number of users go up or down.
How do we know?
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Building Map::Tube::<*> maps, a HOWTO: alternative connections
In the previous post, we created a network close enough to reality so that finding routes between stations was possible and sufficiently interesting. In this final post in the series, we’re going to see how to handle indirect connections between stations.
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Python in Unexpected Places
In this post, I want to show you some of the weirder, cooler, and less obvious spots where Python is doing heavy lifting. From controlling Mars rovers to helping archaeologists dig up the past, Python’s role is way broader than most people realize. If you’ve ever thought programming was just about websites, this might change your mind. Python is everywhere and that’s pretty exciting.
-
Java
The New Stack ☛ Java at 30: Java Pioneers Look Back, Forward
The Java programming language celebrated its 30th birthday last month. The language that promised to let developers “write once, run anywhere” has not only survived but thrived through three decades of technological advancement.
From the early days of mobile phones to today’s cloud native applications and emerging AI landscape, Java has proven its staying power in ways that even its creators might not have anticipated.
I reached out to industry veterans, developers, platform architects and thought leaders who have witnessed and played a part in Java’s evolution firsthand to understand what has made this language so enduring — and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead.
