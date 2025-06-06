Ubuntu HowTos

If you're diving into JavaScript development on Ubuntu, one of the first things you'll need is Node.js, a powerful runtime that lets you run JavaScript outside the browser. The good news is that installing Node.js on Ubuntu is super simple thanks to the built-in apt package manager.

In this guide, learn the easiest way to get Node.js and npm (Node Package Manager) up and running. Whether you're setting up a development environment or just experimenting, these steps will have you ready in minutes. If you’re new to Linux, you’ll get used to the simplicity of the terminal in no time, so let’s get started.