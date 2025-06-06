news
Free and Open Source Software
-
KMines is the KDE minesweeper - LinuxLinks
KMines is a very classical minesweeper written from scratch with three predefined levels and custom levels.
This is free and open source software.
Antidote is a Zsh implementation of the legacy Antibody plugin manager - LinuxLinks
Antidote is a feature-complete Zsh implementation of the legacy Antibody plugin manager, which in turn was derived from Antigen.
Antidote not only aims to provide continuity for those legacy plugin managers, but also to delight new users with high-performance, easy-to-use Zsh plugin management.
This is free and open source software.
Prosopopee is a static site generator - LinuxLinks
Prosopopee is a static site generator for your story.
Make beautiful customizable pictures galleries that tell a story using a static website generator written in Python. You don’t need to care about CSS, code and presentation, manage your contents in YAML file and Prosopopee will take care about the rest.
This is free and open source software.