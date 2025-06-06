Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

9to5Linux

KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Arti 1.4.4 is released: Continued work on Counter Galois Onion, and Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

Free and Open Source Software

Windows Becomes Very Small (Less Than 1 in 10 Devices) in Dozens of Nations [original]

  
Due to Android's rise, Windows is now 'niche platform' in many places and Windows "10" reaching "end of life" will accelerate this

 
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear

 
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles

  
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.

 
Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now


  
 


 
Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece

 
Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices

 
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default

 
The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer

 
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface

 
it's out

 
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub

 
Dolphin, the free open-source emulator for GameCude and Wii games

 
FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system. It supports a wide variety of startup methods

 
There are several Linux file systems

 
If you're looking to add a powerhouse search tool to the Linux desktop

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.

 
LWN on GNU Projects

 
GNU Octave version 10.2.0 has been released and is now available for download

 
Google Maps for Android Automotive will stop clashing with your vehicle's UI

 
Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy

 
Wireshark 4.4.7 has been released today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
This is free and open source software

 
Google has recently implemented new restrictions on sideloading Android apps

 
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.13

 
It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service

 
In particular, the companies purchase financial information from a data broker before offering a nurse a shift

 
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6 (codename Blue Onyx) as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 operating system.

 
OnePlus "Ace 6 Turbo" slated to launch as extremely gaming-friendly Android smartphone

 
PeerTube 7.2, an open-source, decentralized video platform

 
Karton is a new, still-in-development KDE-native virtual machine manager using libvirt

 
Fwupd 2.0.11 is out today as the eleventh maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
Are you one of those people who breaks into a cold sweat at the thought of opening a Linux terminal

 
DynFi Firewall is a modern open source firewall solution

 
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.1 kernel

 
Murena is out with a new major release of its deGoogled and improved version of Android — /e/OS 3.O

 
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.

 
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro

 
The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core)

 
A proposal looks to introduce a transparent sponsorship process to Arch Linux

 
Ubuntu 25.04 with GNOME 48 introduced new Wellbeing controls which

 
This is free and open source software. It’s not actively developed

 
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma

 
We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image

 
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.10 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 stable series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
