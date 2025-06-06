news
today's howtos
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to turn an old PC into a Linux web server
The first web server was a desktop computer. Specifically an NeXTcube computer, at CERN — taken from the French “Conseil européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire” and translated into English it is European Organization for Nuclear Research — which is based in Meyrin, on the France-Switzerland border. A note stuck to the computer “This machine is a server do not power down”, instructed that the computer must not be switched off, otherwise the first web server would go offline.
From those early days, the web has grown into the labyrinthian behemoth that we have today but we can still make a web server from a desktop computer.
-
Étienne Pflieger ☛ Empty SSH agent before sleep
I use SSH keys to connect to the remote servers I manage. As those keys are password protected and it can be tedious to enter (long, complex) passwords multiple time per day, I setup an agent a long time ago to unlock keys once in the morning and then forget about them.
The only problem I realize recently was that the agent did nothing specific when I put my computer in sleep (going to lunch, answer a call, whatever). This means that all my keys are still loaded in memory and a well equiped attacker might access them. Or if a less equiped attacker discover my session password, he can also log in to any server.
The solution chose is to empty the SSH agent each time my computer goes to sleep. It means that after each resume I have to enter again the keys passwords, but this is a good compromise for security.
-
Ben Jojo ☛ Picking uncontested private IP subnets with usage data
For the average user, the choice of address range does not matter as the only purpose of the network address is to communicate with the outside world (via translation) or to talk to devices inside the same LAN without any IP routing.
However a large problem begins to show up when you wish to actually IP route between these private address ranges, in the they are not guaranteed to be unique between two different sites (especially in the case of company mergers), so when routing two networks with private addressing together there is a high chance that there will be a conflict somewhere.
-
Install LLM on Kali GNU/Linux – Complete Guide to Running Ollama
Learn how to install LLM on Kali GNU/Linux using Ollama for secure, private AI. Complete tutorial covering installation, model selection, web interface setup, and advanced features for cybersecurity professionals.
-
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Install a Web-Based Admin Console on Ubuntu Server
Ubuntu is one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions in use for both server and container deployments.
-
The New Stack ☛ Build Your Own Project Hub With Free ONLYOFFICE Tools
Project management tools are an absolute must when working with teams.
-
MWL ☛ 91: Vice Without a Biological Limit
Networking for Systems Administrators is out for tech review, so I’m working on my forthcoming Christmas collection. Here’s a snippet from Twisted Presents. Money is the one vice without a biological limit. We can gorge on food and wine until we puke, and the feast ends.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NumPy on AlmaLinux 10
NumPy stands as the cornerstone of scientific computing in Python, providing essential mathematical functions and multi-dimensional array operations that power countless data science, machine learning, and scientific applications. For AlmaLinux 10 users, installing this fundamental library correctly ensures optimal performance and compatibility with the enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OTRS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OTRS (Open-source Ticket Request System) is a powerful, flexible ticketing system that helps organizations manage customer service inquiries, IT helpdesk requests, and internal workflows efficiently. With the release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, setting up OTRS on this stable, long-term support platform provides an excellent foundation for your service management needs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OTRS on Fedora 42
OTRS (Open-source Ticket Request System) is a powerful, flexible ticketing solution that helps organizations manage customer service requests efficiently. Installing it on Fedora 42 requires careful preparation and configuration. This comprehensive guide walks you through each step of the installation process, from preparing your system to post-installation optimization.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoFlare on Manjaro
Linux users seeking a lightweight yet powerful image editing solution often find themselves torn between complex professional tools and basic paint applications. PhotoFlare emerges as the perfect middle ground, offering an intuitive interface combined with robust editing capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pandas on openSUSE
Data science and analytics have become cornerstone skills in today’s technology landscape. Python’s pandas library stands as one of the most powerful tools for data manipulation and analysis. For openSUSE users, installing pandas correctly ensures optimal performance and seamless integration with the operating system’s package management ecosystem.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 42
Ruby on Rails stands as one of the most influential web application frameworks in modern development, powering countless websites and applications across the internet. This powerful framework follows the Model-View-Controller (MVC) architectural pattern and embraces the philosophy of “Convention over Configuration” alongside “Don’t Repeat Yourself” principles.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up file sharing between GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows systems has never been more important in today’s mixed-platform environments. Samba, the open-source implementation of the SMB/CIFS protocol, provides seamless file sharing capabilities that bridge the gap between different operating systems.
-