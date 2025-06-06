news
today's leftovers
Web and Webcasts
Audiocasts/Shows
Nate Graham ☛ Interview on FLOSS Weekly
I was recently interviewed by Jonathan Bennett of the FLOSS Weekly show! If you aren’t totally sick of my ugly mug yet, you can hear me talk about some of my favorite topics: KDE on hardware, onboarding people to Plasma, the importance of preserving readiness, and how difficult it is to actually install and uninstall software on a Mac.
Graphics Stack
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Non-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg Developer
The XLibre fork of the ubiquitous open source X11 implementation, Xorg, plans first release with "about 3,000 commits" and no "DEI".
Standards/Consortia
Andy Bell ☛ Printing the web: making webpages look good on paper
A huge part of building for the web is making experiences responsive. Usually, we think of responsive design in terms of making sites adapt to different viewport sizes, but what about being responsive to different mediums too?
Buried away within CSS lies potential for transforming a jumbled, ink-draining mess into a clean, sleek, readable document. But much like writing good error messages, print stylesheets are frequently a neglected afterthought, leading to frustrated users and wasted resources.
Chromium
Google ☛ Chrome achieves highest score ever on Speedometer 3, saving users millions of hours [Ed: Nonsensical title as the real issue is the broken and bloated Web.]
Performance has always been one of the core pillars of Chrome and it’s something we’ve never stopped investing in. Publicly available and open benchmarks, which we create in open collaboration with other browsers, are useful tools for tracking our overall progress, understanding new areas of improvement, and validating potential optimizations.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
The Register UK ☛ Industry reacts to DuckDB's Lakehouse architecture reorg
As El Reg explained last week, DuckDB, which launched an in-process analytics database in 2022, has proposed its own table format, DuckLake, and an extension to DuckDB to allow it to act as client-server data warehouse or data lake system on a single set of data — in S3 or other blob storage. It also proposed a database to manage and store metadata, as opposed to Delta Lake and Iceberg, which don't employ such a database.
Education
Luis Quintanilla ☛ FediForum Day One Recap
One of the ideas that struck a chord of public service integrated into the fediverse. More specifically the interest that sparked in me was that publishing and social shouldn't be two separate things. Following the POSSE principle from the IndieWeb. You publish on your own site and then it's syndicated elsewhere.
This was interesting enough for me I even hosted a session on the topic, I think it was called Tightening the Loop between CMS and the Fediverse. It was my first unconference, so I appreciated the way the agenda was built. Announce your topic, see whether there's interest, put it on the agenda, chat with fellow participants. Super easy.
