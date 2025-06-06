today's leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.4 is released: Continued work on Counter Galois Onion, and Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

news

today's leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu HowTos
Instructionals/Technical articles/videos about Ubuntu
today's leftovers
Web, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software etc.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) and Security Leftovers
only 2 for now
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Games: Godot Engine and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
gaming news
BSD: Wi-Fi on FreeBSD, Installing *BSD in 2025, BSD Now, and More
Stories about BSDs
today's howtos
idroot and more
Red Hat Leftovers
redhat.com mostly
Graphics: NVIDIA and Mesa News
From GoL
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Purism, Fairphone, and More
hardware related stories
LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece
Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection
Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices
SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Games: Prime Gaming, Cattle Country, CoolerControl, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity
The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer
Why I recommend this Linux distro to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to 11
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
it's out
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Windows Becomes Very Small (Less Than 1 in 10 Devices) in Dozens of Nations [original]
Due to Android's rise, Windows is now 'niche platform' in many places and Windows "10" reaching "end of life" will accelerate this
KDE Gear 25.04.2
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
Dolphin Emulator 2506 Added New Audio System & Beyond 60 FPS Support
Dolphin, the free open-source emulator for GameCude and Wii games
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system
FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system. It supports a wide variety of startup methods
How to choose the right Linux file system for your needs - and why ext4 is so popular
There are several Linux file systems
My go-to Linux search tool makes finding what you need easy and fast
If you're looking to add a powerhouse search tool to the Linux desktop
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS miscellany
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Operating Systems/Distros
some leftovers for now
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware leftovers
Red Hat on Fedora Stretgy and Blacklisting in SELinux
Some IBM stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
today's howtos
7 howtos
Games: Steam Survey and FEX 2506 Tagged
Some gaming picks
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.
KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
today's howtos
a dozen howtos
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages
Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
Glibc project revisits infrastructure security
LWN on GNU Projects
GNU Octave 10.2.0 Released
GNU Octave version 10.2.0 has been released and is now available for download
Games: UNDERTALE, Monster Train 2, VacuumTube, and More
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Maps for Android Automotive will stop clashing with your vehicle's UI
3 lessons I learned while using Linux as a Windows fanboy
Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy
Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs
Wireshark 4.4.7 has been released today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Bestatic is a static-site generator for human beings
This is free and open source software
Google Restricts Android Sideloading—What It Means for User Autonomy and the Future of Mobile Freedom
Google has recently implemented new restrictions on sideloading Android apps
Announcing Incus 6.13
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.13
VIDEO: Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail!
It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel Development
half a dozen for now
Cory Doctorow on how we lost the internet
In particular, the companies purchase financial information from a data broker before offering a nurse a shift
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6 (codename Blue Onyx) as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 operating system.
Android Leftovers
OnePlus "Ace 6 Turbo" slated to launch as extremely gaming-friendly Android smartphone
PeerTube 7.2 Rolls Out with Fresh UI and Smarter Video Management Tools
PeerTube 7.2, an open-source, decentralized video platform
Karton: KDE’s Libvirt-Powered Answer to GNOME Boxes and Virt-Manager
Karton is a new, still-in-development KDE-native virtual machine manager using libvirt
Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks
Fwupd 2.0.11 is out today as the eleventh maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
9 Myths About the Linux Terminal You Should Stop Believing
Are you one of those people who breaks into a cold sweat at the thought of opening a Linux terminal
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
DynFi is a firewall platform based on FreeBSD
DynFi Firewall is a modern open source firewall solution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.1, Linux 6.14.10, Linux 6.12.32, Linux 6.6.93, Linux 6.1.141, Linux 5.15.185, Linux 5.10.238, and Linux 5.4.294
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.1 kernel
Murena’s DeGoogled Android Alternative Upgraded to /e/OS 3.0
Murena is out with a new major release of its deGoogled and improved version of Android — /e/OS 3.O
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
KDE and More
KDE leftovers
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
FOSS and GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
coding links
ODF Rise and LibreOffice Podcast
LibreOffice leftovers
Gradia, RawTherapee, and More
Software leftovers
Flatpak and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat leftovers
Games: GNU/Linux, Steam, SteamOS, and More
gaming picks
Security Leftovers
Security links
elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU
The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core)
today's howtos
idroot and more
Games: SteamOS, Modding Games, and More
11 stories for today
Sponsorships Seem to Be Coming to Arch Linux!
A proposal looks to introduce a transparent sponsorship process to Arch Linux
Stretch Break Linux App Reminds You to Stop Pixel-Gawping
Ubuntu 25.04 with GNOME 48 introduced new Wellbeing controls which
zplug is a next-generation plugin manager for zsh
This is free and open source software. It’s not actively developed
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
postmarketOS in 2025-05: Continuous testing, downstream split, niri, os-installer
We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image
VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.10 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 stable series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles