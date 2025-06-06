news
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) and Security Leftovers
Linux Magazine ☛ Go-Based Botnet Attacking IoT Devices[Ed: The issue here is not Golang or Linux, it's just exploiting bad user passwords]
Using an SSH credential brute-force attack, the Go-based PumaBot is exploiting IoT devices everywhere.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium and mariadb-10.5), Oracle (firefox, ghostscript, git, go-toolset:ol8, golang, kernel, krb5, mingw-freetype and spice-client-win, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, perl-CPAN, python36:3.6, rsync, varnish, and varnish:6), Red Hat (firefox, thunderbird, and webkit2gtk3), Slackware (curl and python3), SUSE (apache-commons-beanutils, apache2-mod_security2, avahi, buildkit, ca-certificates-mozilla, cloud-regionsrv-client, cloud-regionsrv-client, python-toml, containerd, containerized-data-importer, cups, curl, dnsmasq, docker, elemental-operator, elemental-toolkit, expat, firefox, freetype2, gdk-pixbuf, git, glib2, glibc, gnuplot, gnutls, gpg2, gstreamer, gstreamer-plugins-base, gtk3, haproxy, helm, java-17-openjdk, java-1_8_0-openjdk, keepalived, kernel, kernel-firmware, krb5, kubevirt, less, libarchive, libcryptopp, libdb-4_8, libndp, libpcap, libsoup, libtasn1, libvirt, libX11, libxml2, libxslt, Mesa, mozilla-nss, nghttp2, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, opensc, openssh, openssl-3, openssl-3, libpulp, ulp-macros, orc, pam, pam_pkcs11, pam_u2f, patch, pcp, pcr-oracle, shim, perl-Crypt-OpenSSL-RSA, podman, postgresql16, procps, protobuf, python-dnspython, python-Jinja2, python-requests, python-setuptools, python-tornado6, python-urllib3, python311, python311, python-rpm-macros, qemu, rsync, runc, rust-keylime, selinux-policy, sevctl, skopeo, sssd, SUSE Manager Client Tools, systemd, thunderbird, tiff, tpm2.0-tools, tpm2-0-tss, u-boot, ucode-intel, unbound, util-linux, vim, wget, and wpa_supplicant), and Ubuntu (linux-nvidia, python-django, twitter-bootstrap3, twitter-bootstrap4, and wireshark).