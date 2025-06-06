Security leftovers

news
Ubuntu ☛ What if your container images were security-maintained at the source?
There is a dire need for container builds that are not only simple to deploy, but also safe, repeatable, and maintained long-term against new threats – and that’s why Canonical is introducing the Container Build Service.
The Record ☛ Iran-linked hackers target Kurdish and Iraqi officials in long-running cyberespionage campaign
Since then, ESET has identified two additional malicious tools linked to the group: Whisper and PrimeCache. Whisper communicates with attackers through email attachments sent via compromised Microsoft Exchange webmail accounts, while PrimeCache bears similarities to RDAT, a backdoor previously associated with OilRig.
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Gang Leaks Alleged Kettering Health Data
The Interlock ransomware gang has published 941 GB of data allegedly stolen from the Ohio healthcare network Kettering Health.
The Record ☛ FBI: Play ransomware gang has attacked 600 organizations since 2023 | The Record from Recorded Future News
More than 900 organizations have been hit by cyberattacks from the Play ransomware gang since it emerged in 2022, making it one of the most threatening cybercrime groups currently active, according to new data released by the FBI on Wednesday.
The FBI published an update to a 2023 advisory where they initially said the group was responsible for 300 attacks in its first year of operation.
Security Week ☛ FBI Aware of 900 Organizations Hit by Play Ransomware
Active since June 2022 and also known as Playcrypt, Play is believed to be a closed group, engaging in double-extortion tactics that include exfiltrating victims’ data and leveraging it for extortion, in addition to encrypting systems.
Scoop News Group ☛ Login.gov has one lingering data-security priority to address, watchdog says
In a report released Tuesday, the GAO detailed progress Login.gov has made since the watchdog last examined the identity-verification service, specifically on data security, maintenance, protective technology, and identity management, authentication, and access control. Those strides have put Login.gov — which agencies use to confirm the identity of website users — in favorable company with Okta, ID.me and others.
Where Login.gov has room for improvement, however, is in data-protection policies, processes, and procedures, the GAO found, with unfinished business on the testing of backup data.
Terence Eden ☛ The NHS shouldn’t outsource its QR codes
The best thing about QR codes is that they're free. It doesn't cost any money to generate one. They're an open standard with no middle-men. Users can go direct to your site!
Except… Some people want to insert themselves into your conversation. Sometimes it is for malicious reasons, sometimes it is greed for user data, and sometimes it is just incompetence.
Unmitigated Risk ☛ Why CP and CPSs Matter More Than You Think
I’ve been in the PKI space for a long time, and I’ll be honest, digging through Certificate Policies (CPs) and Certification Practice Statements (CPSs) is far from my favorite task. But as tedious as they can be, these documents serve real, high-value purposes. When you approach them thoughtfully, the time you invest is anything but wasted.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.4.4 is released: Continued work on Counter Galois Onion, and Conflux. | The Tor Project
This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.
