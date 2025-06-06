LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature. We have also continued preparing Arti for support of our Counter Galois Onion proposal feature.

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 06, 2025



In numbers, this maintenance update addresses a total of 52 bugs. Details about these bug fixes can be found in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. Meanwhile, you can download LibreOffice 25.2.4 right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, or as a source tarball.

