LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
In numbers, this maintenance update addresses a total of 52 bugs. Details about these bug fixes can be found in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. Meanwhile, you can download LibreOffice 25.2.4 right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions, or as a source tarball.