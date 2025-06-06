news
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
We are proud to deliver the /e/OS 3.0 version for supported devices whether they are on an Official or a Community build. Enjoy all the new features and improvements it embeds!
/e/OS 3.0 released
Version 3.0 of the privacy-centric, open-source mobile operating system has been released. Notable changes in this release include improved privacy tools, a "find my device" feature, and more. LWN looked at /e/OS in March.
