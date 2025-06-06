Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!

On June 3rd at 4pm CEST, we’ll present /e/OS 3.0 live on Telegram, YouTube, and PeerTube.

The latest version of our deGoogled operating system for smartphones and tablets brings a bunch of new features and updates.

At Murena, we care deeply about your privacy and your family’s digital well-being. Our mission is to help change the digital world by offering an open-source, ethical and user-friendly operating system.

Join our live stream to discover powerful new features, get an exclusive look at /e/OS 3.0 and ask your questions during a Q&A session with our team!