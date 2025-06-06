news
Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ Rethinking Image Formats
Adding images to a web page used to be straightforward. You’d add the img tag to the HTML, set the src attribute to the appropriate URL and, hopefully, write some informative alt text.
-
Rlang ☛ Let It Flow: recreating a FACS plot with ggplot
It’s plot recreation time! In this post, we’ll look at how we can recreate a plot in R. I thought it might be useful to provide the solution but also to detail the process I went through to get there
-
Rlang ☛ New Mentoring Team, Same Open Science Spirit
We are excited to introduce the new team of mentors for the rOpenSci Champions Program!
-
Rlang ☛ R version of Probabilistic Machine Learning (for longitudinal data) Reserving (work in progress)
-
Neovim: Automatic theme based on the project
I’ve written a small Neovim plugin which might be useful to people who often work on several projects in parallel.
It activates a specific theme based on the project you are working on (the current directory you start Neovim from).
It allows you to define which themes should be used for which projects. The configuration is simple and allows specifying patterns for matching project names (not full regex, but what Lua supports).
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: #49: The Two Cultures of Deploying Statistical Software
Welcome to post 49 in the R4 series.
The Two Cultures is a term first used by C.P. Snow in a 1959 speech and monograph focused on the split between humanities and the sciences. Decades later, the term was (quite famously) re-used by Leo Breiman in a (somewhat prophetic) 2001 article about the split between ‘data models’ and ‘algorithmic models’. In this note, we argue that statistical computing practice and deployment can also be described via this Two Cultures moniker.
-
Events
-
KDAB ☛ KDAB at Open Source Summit NA 2025
KDAB will be participating as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Open Source Summit North America in Denver, Colorado, showcasing applications and tools that leverage Qt, C++, Slint, and Rust.
-
-
Proprietary
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 17 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 17 RC.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ SPACEdeck Is Half Cyberdeck, Half Phone Case, All Style
It’s been at least a few hours since Hackaday last featured a cyberdeck, so to avoid the specter of withdrawal, we present you with [Sp4m]’s SPACEdeck, a stylish phone-based cyberdeck!
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4-MINI development board offers two 34-pin GPIO headers, ESP32-C6 wireless module
Another day, another ESP32-P4 RISC-V MCU board with the ESP32-P4-MINI equipped with an ESP32-C6 wireless module and exposing all I/Os through two 34-pin GPIO headers. The board also features two USB-C ports, one for data and one for debugging, MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI connectors to add a display and a camera, a microSD card slot for storage, and a few buttons and LEDs.
-