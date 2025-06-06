news

SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed | SUSE Security Team Blog

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default. While generally well received, this change caused problems in particular when playing Windows games through Proton or Wine. This post will provide context and introduce the solution the openSUSE SELinux team came up with.

Section 2 gives an overview of SELinux and introduce the primitives necessary to understand the issue and solution. Section 3 takes a closer look at the root cause of the problem and the manual steps needed to work around the issue in the past. Section 4 discusses the requirements for a better solution and how it was implemented in the end. Section 5 closes with information on how to report SELinux bugs and how to reach the openSUSE SELinux team.