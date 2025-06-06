news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 06, 2025



Quoting: Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection —

Fastfetch, the tool beloved by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched its latest update: version 2.45.

For Android enthusiasts, Fastfetch now supports detecting marketing names for OnePlus devices. So, instead of generic hardware names, users can now enjoy seeing their familiar, consumer-friendly OnePlus branding reflected.

GPU detection has also seen a nice boost, particularly for Linux users, with support added for recognizing additional GPU vendors. Window manager detection has expanded, too, introducing support for versions of CTWM, FVWM, and I3.