today's leftovers
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Kira Tubo
Tell us a bit about yourself! I live in San Jose, California, USA. I’ve lived around the Bay Area my whole life, after my parents moved away from the Philippines when I was about a year old.
Instructionals/Technical
Mastering User Management and Permissions on Ubuntu
Imagine a well-organized office building where access is granted based on roles and responsibilities – that’s the essence of user management and permissions on Ubuntu. By creating user accounts, assigning them to appropriate groups, and meticulously defining permissions, you establish a secure and controlled environment for system usage. This article delves into the core concepts of user management and permissions in Ubuntu. You’ll explore user creation, modification, and deletion, understand the role of groups, and master the art of setting permissions using commands like adduser, usermod, groups, chmod, and chown.
Ruben Schade ☛ Change your Ghost blog URL with nginx
This always trips me up, so I’m putting it here for posterity. It assumes you’re running Ghost, and proxying it through (free)nginx.
First, install and configure Ghost as though its running on localhost. I do this in its own FreeBSD jail, and with a ghost user, so node doesn’t spray stuff everywhere.
Games
Dedoimedo ☛ Red Alert 2 & Yuri's Revenge works under Proton, wut wut
Dedoimedo reporting. This be an article showing how to set up and play Red Alert 2 and Yuri's Revenge in GNU/Linux using Steam Proton compatibility layer, covering unsuccessful early attempt with black screen, successful post-update gameplay, how to manually edit screen resolution for modern HD wide screens, overall playability and performance, mouse scroll quirks, some other observations, and more. You read this RSS feed item Red Alert 2 Soviet narration style, didn't you.
