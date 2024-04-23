Contributing is more than just code (and more)
Contributing is more than just code
When thinking about how to contribute to KDE, many people probably still think that you have to write actual code. While it’s true that C++ and QML is at the heart of our applications, it’s just one puzzle piece of many that make up a successful product. Besides donating money to KDE or developers like me individually, there’s much more you can do to support us: promo work, drawing icons, brainstorming ideas, writing documentation, triaging bug reports or writing new ones, or in this case sending the relevant piece of hardware to a developer. Every single contribution counts!
Rlang ☛ joint fiddlin
Flip a fair coin 100 times, resulting in a sequence of heads (H) and tails (T). For each HH in the sequence, Alice gets a point; for each HT, Bob does, so e.g. for the subsequence THHHT Alice gets 2 points and Bob gets 1 point. Who is most likely to win?
Make Tech Easier ☛ 7 of the Best Self-Hosted Alternatives to Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub
Learn some of the best Microsoft's proprietary prison Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub alternatives for your server.
Bert Hubert ☛ Practical parsing with PEG and cpp-peglib
A very practical introduction to Parsing Expression Grammars (PEGs), in which we’ll build a non-trivial parser using the most excellent cpp-peglib single-include C++ library.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raduko Weekly 2024.17 abaacab ~~ Xabddcabaacab
John Haltiwanger dove into a very obscure regex issue and managed to trace it back to a MoarVM optimization that was done in 2018. And implemented a fix for it. Kudos, as this really was a weird edge case indeed!
