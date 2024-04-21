Security Leftovers
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 265 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
265. This version includes the following changes:
* Ensure that tests with ">=" version constraints actually print the corresponding tool name. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#370) * Prevent odt2txt tests from always being skipped due to an impossibly new version requirement. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#369) * Avoid nested parens-in-parens when printing "skipping…" messages in the testsuite.
-
Linux Kernel 6.7 EOL: What Users Need to Know
On April 3, 2024, the Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the last 6.7.12 kernel version and end of life (EOL) for the Linux kernel 6.7 series. All users are encouraged to upgrade to the latest Linux kernel 6.8 immediately. Linux kernel 6.7 was initially released on January 7, 2024, introducing several new features and improvements. However, after just twelve maintenance updates, the Linux 6.7 series has reached its end of life. This means that Linux kernel 6.7 will no longer receive official support, including bug fixes or security updates.
-
Cyber Security News ☛ Cerber Linux Ransomware Exploits Atlassian Servers To Take Full Control [Ed: The issue here is servers with Confluence, not Linux]
Cybersecurity analysts at Cado Security Labs recently analyzed the Linux variant of the Cerber ransomware, which is being deployed on Confluence servers via CVE-2023-22518, after receiving recent reports.
-
Security Week ☛ Frontier Communications Shuts Down Systems Following Cyberattack
Telecom giant Frontier shuts down systems to contain a cyberattack that led to personal information compromise.
-
SANS ☛ The CVE's They are A-Changing, (Wed, Apr 17th)
-
Security Week ☛ US Government Releases Guidance on Securing Election Infrastructure
New US guidance details foreign malign influence operations to help election infrastructure stakeholders increase resilience.