The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 265 . This version includes the following changes:

* Ensure that tests with ">=" version constraints actually print the corresponding tool name. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#370) * Prevent odt2txt tests from always being skipped due to an impossibly new version requirement. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#369) * Avoid nested parens-in-parens when printing "skipping…" messages in the testsuite.