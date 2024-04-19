openSUSE Factory enabled bit-by-bit reproducible builds

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

The US FCC Signals a Dangerous New Course on BGP Security

The US Federal Communications Commission recently released a draft Declaratory Ruling and Order in the Open Internet Proceeding. However, there is concerning language (paragraph 46) in this ruling that strongly implies the FCC’s intention to regulate border gateway protocol (BGP) routing security. While the FCC’s motives may be well-intentioned, regulating BGP routing security could have a catastrophic impact on the Internet, not just in the United States but globally.

LinuxGizmos.com

Low-Cost Pocket Router with 2x 1GbE + 2x 2.5GbE ports

The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2, Seeedstudio’s latest router, enhances network performance with updated hardware and design. It builds upon the predecessor LinkStar-H68K compact router, featuring advanced core components and connectivity options.

Linux-Compatible DEBIX Infinity with PCIe x1 & Dual GbE Ports

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux 6.7

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-22 is the second installment in the Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 series mostly as an emergency release to patch the live system against the recent XZ backdoor by downgrading the xz-utils package from version 5.6.0 to version 5.4.5, the latter not being affected by the backdoor, which allowed a remote attacker to compromise the SSH server.

Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch

Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.

LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The big highlight of this release is that LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. Distros can ship LXQt 2.0 with Qt5 styling and Qt5 file dialog by renaming some packages to be installed in parallel with their Qt 6 versions.

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience

Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest official Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

news

openSUSE Factory enabled bit-by-bit reproducible builds

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024

openSUSE Tumbleweed logo

In March, the configuration for building openSUSE Factory was changed to be bit-by-bit reproducible (except for the embedded signature). Following this, the first openSUSE Tumbleweed packages were verified to be bit-by-bit reproducible.

Thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen. This was an important improvement.

It will take some time to do this verification for all packages to see how many of our packages are reproducible to this detail. Previous verifications, while ignoring some differences that this fixed, succeeded for more than 95 percent of packages.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

[Video] We're Celebrating More Than Just Our 20th Anniversary [original]
there's no sign of stopping or slowing down
As CentOS OS 7 nears end-of-life, what are the alternatives?
Is that a cliff we're driving towards? Any options?
Perl Leftovers
Some Perl programming
Torvalds complicates his use of indentation in Linux Kconfig
Linux kernel supremo Linus Torvalds has made the use of indentation in kernel config files more ambiguous
Lakka 5.0 Released for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts
Lakka 5.0 is out! Based on LibreELEC 11.0, featuring RetroArch 1.17.0
Graphics and Games: OpenXR 1.1, wayland-protocols 1.35, Descent 3, Godot 4.2.2 & 4.1.4
4 stories about games and graphics
Penguin parade: Sinevibes now does Linux
Love Linux? Time to show it: CDM fave Sinevibes has brought their Integer effect plug-in to Linux-native VST3. So it’d be great to hear from Linux-using CDMers about this one.
Andreas Tille and Sruthi Chandran Running for Leadership of The Debian Project
intros for two people
Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian GNU/Linux 13 will feature a refined command-line feel for the APT package manager with columnar display, colors, and more padding for structured package information.
Windows TCO Tales
Cost of Windows
NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 desktop environment is now available ported to the latest Qt 6 framework and advancing support for the Wayland display protocol. Here’s what else is new!
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.4 as the fourth of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series bringing fixes for bugs and crashes, as well as performance and UI improvements.
Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
 
Pop!_OS’s COSMIC Pre-Alpha Shows Impressive Progress
Exciting updates for Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop environment, including new features and performance boosts
5 Best Free and Open Source Audio Samplers
Only free and open source software are featured here
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Block Ads on Android in Apps and Games With AdAway
Android is a very functional and extendable operating system, and at the end of the day, it remains a Linux distribution
6 features I wish MacOS would copy from Linux
With a little help from Linux, MacOS could become an even bigger force
openSUSE Factory enabled bit-by-bit reproducible builds
In March, the configuration for building openSUSE Factory was changed to be bit-by-bit reproducible (except for the embedded signature)
Security Leftovers
CISA and more
today's leftovers
a few more links
today's howtos
from the past week mostly
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux Devices
some recent picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security incidents and more
Free Software and Open Access Leftovers
Some FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Breeze Icon Updates for KDE and COSMIC Updates
Some Desktop Environment stuff
Devices/Embedded: Wind River Linux, Embedded Update Process, Raspberry Pi, and OpenWrt
4 stories regarding hardware
Clonezilla Live Is Now Patched Against the XZ Backdoor, Powered by Linux 6.7
Steven Shiau released today a new version of his Clonezilla Live system for disk cloning/imaging based on the powerful Clonezilla software, Clonezilla Live 3.1.2-22.
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Security Leftovers
FOSS centric
PostgreSQL Related News and Releases
half a dozen PostgreSQL stories
Mozilla: Rust, Thunderbird, and Firefox WebDriver Newsletter
3 bits of news
Red Hat's Corporate Messaging (Mostly Proprietary)
RedHat.com promoting proprietary stuff
Linux Kernel Space and Openwashing/Outsourcing to Microsoft by 'Linux' Foundation
Some "Linux"-themed news
Atlassian Flaw
Some coverage today
Android Leftovers
The camera on this Android phone is confusing, but I love it
Industrial control board combines Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5 with STM32H7 MCU for real-time control
The Raspberry Pi CM4/CM runs Linux (Raspberry Pi OS)
MPV 0.38.0 Launches with Advanced Video and Audio Upgrades
MPV 0.38.0 video player rolls out with new scripting options, enhanced macOS functionality, and Vulkan support
AAEON BOXER-8645AI Jetson AGX Orin-powered embedded AI system supports up to 8 GMSL2 cameras
AAEON says the BOXER-8645AI runs Ubuntu Linux as part of the NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0 or above like every other Jetson Orin system on the market
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openness/Sharing
Openness-esque links
Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers
Some hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
Linux, Openwashing, and More
today's leftovers
unPhone – An ESP32-S3 IoT development platform with LoRaWAN, touchscreen, open-source ecosystem
The project is completely open-source, with all files including schematics, board, firmware, and more available on their GitLab repository
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Tasks, IRC Servers, and ASCII Art Tools
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to Google Tasks
today's howtos
a series of howtos for the day
Games: Stardust Demon, Roboden, Adventure of Rikka - The Cursed Kingdom, and More
10 stories from gamingonlinux
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 11: Convergence
Purism’s innovations in creating a truly convergent operating system has spread far and wide into an ever increasing application list
Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?
Fifteen years, and Wayland still isn't as good as X11. At this point, it's a bit sad
Security Incidents (Windows Mostly)
TCO and more
All-Time Highs for GNU/Linux in South America Amid Windows Layoffs
latest statCounter data for this month
Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch
Volla, the maker of the Volla Phone smartphones, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their first tablet device, the Volla Tablet, which will also support the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS.
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
'Linux' Foundation Openwashing and FUD (From Microsoft Employees Inside the 'Linux' Foundation)
Entryism in there...
Android Leftovers
Volla Tablet is a Google-free Android tablet that also supports Ubuntu Touch
Don't like your Linux desktop? Here's how to install an alternative
If you're not happy with the desktop environment your chosen distribution uses
Graphics offload revisited
We first introduced support for dmabufs and graphics offload last fall, and it is included in GTK 4.14
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released
I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire
Microsoft Layoffs in Windows Division
karma there, too
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Katarina Behrens at Akademy 2019
Videos and shows
Hardware Projects and Products, Mostly Freedom-Centric
some proprietary too
Programming Leftovers
Including some Mozilla news
Software: fwbackups, Calamares, Retro, Faircamp, and More
a mix of FOSS stories
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
incidents, breaches, and some Windows TCO stories
today's howtos
many howtos
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.7, Linux 6.6.28, Linux 6.1.87, and Linux 5.15.156
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.7 kernel
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat links
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
3 Windows TCO examples
Android Leftovers
Harnessing the power of Android apps: Trends and innovations for 2024
6 Best Free and Open Source Web Application Firewalls
They should be used together with other security software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Tor Browser 13.0.14, Mozilla, and Slack alternatives
Games: RetroDECK, Necro Patch, and Lots More
7 articles from gamingonlinux
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels
Today, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0.16 as a new stable update to its open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software bringing quite a few interesting changes for Linux users.
Open Source Software Security Engine and Web Application Firewall
This is free and open source software
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Today, Mozilla published the final build of Firefox 125 as the latest stable release for their popular open-source and cross-platform web browser that introduces new features and many improvements.
Open Source Software and Installation Guides
fwbackups is published under an open source license
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 10: Convenience
Fully protecting your privacy, security, and having your digital rights retained should not require a person to be inconvenienced
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
today's leftovers
Debian, Ubuntu, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly corporate stuff
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Gemini Protocol in 2025 Onwards [original]
over 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience
The Lubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution will come with a Snap installation monitor tool to inform users when Snaps have been installed during the first boot.