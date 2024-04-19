openSUSE Factory enabled bit-by-bit reproducible builds

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024



In March, the configuration for building openSUSE Factory was changed to be bit-by-bit reproducible (except for the embedded signature). Following this, the first openSUSE Tumbleweed packages were verified to be bit-by-bit reproducible.

Thank you to everyone who helped to make this happen. This was an important improvement.

It will take some time to do this verification for all packages to see how many of our packages are reproducible to this detail. Previous verifications, while ignoring some differences that this fixed, succeeded for more than 95 percent of packages.

Read on