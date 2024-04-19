Games Leftovers
Sweet beekeeping sim APICO v4.0 brings new goodies on May 20th
Laid-back sweet beekeeping sim APICO from TNgineers is set for another big upgrade, with version 4.0 landing on May 20th. If you love your casual exploration, building and collection games — this is for you.
Free Stars: Children of Infinity coming to Linux after smashing Kickstarter goals
Well that really was fast. Free Stars: Children of Infinity, the sequel to The Ur-Quan Masters (Star Control 2) is now confirmed to be supporting Linux (and macOS).
Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence delayed, Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change on May 8th
Two bits of news for fans of the grand strategy games from Paradox Interactive as we've got a delay for Victoria 3: Sphere of Influence, but we also have a date for Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change.
SCHiM is a unique platformer about jumping between shadows
Sometimes I come across a game feel like I just need to play it, and the latest is SCHiM, a puzzle game with a really fun visual look and setting where you jump between shadows. Releasing on July 18th, the developer has confirmed it will be available and supported on Linux and Steam Deck.
Check out the demo for Just Crow Things, a cute sandbox puzzle game
Unbound Creations who made the sweet Rain on Your Parade have put up a demo for their next game, Just Crow Things, and it's just as cute.
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets Steam Deck Verified
Another potentially big PC release coming up is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance from ATLUS and SEGA and it has been Steam Deck Verified already. This is great news, as it means testing has actually been done on it well ahead of release on June 14th.
Pick up some classics in the Good Old Games sale at GOG
GOGception going on here. GOG (which originally stood for Good Old Games) has launched the Good Old Games sale.