Get Dark Mode in VLC on Ubuntu and Other Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2024



VLC is an awesome video player for Linux. However, there is a problem with it if you are a fan of dark mode.

I have noticed that when I am using Ubuntu in dark mode, VLC doesn't adhere to the dark theme. It keeps a white menu bar and control bar at the bottom.

I can guess that it probably will be the case in other distributions as well.

Allow me to share a few methods to achieve dark mode with VLC on Ubuntu.

