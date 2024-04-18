today's howtos
Configuring Apache Server on Ubuntu
Effortless Apache Setup on Ubuntu: A Step-by-Step Configuration Guide
Apache is a popular web server software known for its stability, great functionality, and vibrant community. Its advanced features support effective web development and website administrators. Installing Apache on Ubuntu is not a complex operation but only requires simple stages of achievement. This guide focuses on the layout of installing and configuring Apache on the Ubuntu system.
Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 1: Installing and Configuring Python 3As of the writing of this article, the release of Python version 3.11 is the newest. Python is a programming language that you can use for writing programs.
I will cover many areas of the Python programming language, but there are many code editors you can use. You can use whichever editor you may feel comfortable, but the coding is the same.
TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Installing Java on Ubuntu 24.04
Java is an object oriented programming language popular among the develops. It is used for a wide range of software applications and development tasks. Installing Java on your Ubuntu system ensures compatibility and functionality for all Java-dependent operations.
Monitor System Performance with Basic GNU/Linux Commands
A healthy and responsive GNU/Linux system is crucial in the fast-paced computing world. Like a well-tuned car, your system needs regular checkups to ensure smooth operation and prevent potential breakdowns. This is where system performance monitoring comes in. Monitoring your system’s performance allows you to identify potential bottlenecks where limited resources like CPU power or memory hinder overall responsiveness. Proactively addressing these issues ensures your GNU/Linux system runs efficiently and delivers the expected performance. This guide focuses on utilizing basic yet powerful commands readily available on most GNU/Linux systems: top, free, and uptime.
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: RAID status from LSI Megaraid controllers in Debian
I am happy to report that the megactl package, useful to fetch RAID status when using the LSI Megaraid controller, now is available in Debian. It passed NEW a few days ago, and is now available in unstable, and probably showing up in testing in a weeks time. The new version should provide Appstream hardware mapping and should integrate nicely with isenkram.