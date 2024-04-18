On April 3 security researcher Bartek Nowotarski published the details of a new denial-of-service (DoS) attack, called a "continuation flood", against many HTTP/2-capable web servers. While the attack is not terribly complex, it affects many independent implementations of the HTTP/2 protocol, even though multiple similar vulnerabilities over the years have given implementers plenty of warning.

The attack itself involves sending an unending stream of HTTP headers to the target server. This is nothing new — the Slowloris attack against web servers using HTTP/1.1 from 2009 worked in the same way. In Slowloris, the attacker makes many simultaneous requests to a web server. Each request has an unending stream of headers, so that the request never completes and continues tying up the server's resources. The trick is to make these requests extremely slowly, so that the attacker has to send relatively little traffic to keep all the requests alive.