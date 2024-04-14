today's leftovers
Programming/Development
The Register UK ☛ GCC version 14 coming soon – and will drop Itanium support • The Register
GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) 14 should appear any month now, and when it does, it will no longer build binaries for IA64 – or Itanic, as The Reg dubbed it.
Development work on version 14 of GCC is still under way but there's an interesting paragraph in the Caveats section of the latest change notes:
Perl / Raku
Java
TecAdmin ☛ Tackling the Arrow Anti-Pattern in Java: A Case Study
When developing software, maintaining clean and readable code is crucial. One common pitfall that hampers readability and maintainability is the “Arrow Anti-Pattern”. This pattern emerges when code is heavily nested, leading to a structure that visually resembles an arrow pointing to the right.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
Linux Links ☛ 3 Best Free and Open Source Swift Static Site Generators
We have compiled a list of 3 best Swift static site generators. All of these tools are released under a freely distributable license.
OpenZFS website buttons
We’re well into the wrong decade for these Antipixel-style 80x15 website buttons. But they’re delightful, and I’ve started including them in my blog theme and their own page again.
We have a few different ones for the various BSD operating systems, but there wasn’t one for ZFS. So I pulled the colours from the official logos and created some.
Hardware
-
Raspberry Pi 4 brings KITT from Knight Rider to life using ChatGPT
Knight Rider Historians show off this incredible Raspberry Pi-powered KITT replica that uses Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot to imitate conversation.
Games
-
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients - 2024-04-10 Edition
A little late this time, but there’s our weekly update on the latest games released with a GNU/Linux client on Steam. Between 2024-04-03 and 2024-04-10 there were 54 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 468 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.5 % of total released titles. There’s a lot of games based on deck-building and roguelite concepts these days. The one title that stands out for me in this week is Pathblasters, with retro arcade-vibes and a 2-player mode on the same screen that’s quite rare these days: Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting titles of the past week: [...]
Security
CISA discloses Sisense breach, customer data compromised
CISA is investigating a breach of data analytics vendor Sisense that may have exposed customers' credentials and secrets and could impact critical infrastructure organizations.
OWASP Top 10 Overview
The OWASP Top 10 is a globally recognized standard for understanding and addressing the most critical security risks to web applications. Developed by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a community-driven organization focused on improving software security, the OWASP Top 10 provides a prioritized list of the most prevalent and impactful vulnerabilities found in web applications.
