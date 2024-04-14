Red Hat on x86 and Some Puff Pieces

Key speakers this year include Matt Hicks, Red Hat president and CEO; Chris Wright, chief technology officer and SVP of global engineering at Red Hat; Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of partner ecosystem at Red Hat, Aneesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer at Red Hat alongside many others.

Numbers from Red Hat Summit 2023 tell us that some 1,300+ companies attended, 71 countries were represented, then event hosted 330+ sessions & labs and hosted some 76 sponsors.

The expo hall itself is broken out by booth zones covering the following: Red Hat Enterprise Linux; Red Hat OpenShift; Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform; Red Hat Edge; Red Hat Application Services; Artificial Intelligence; Red Hat Services (Training and Certification; Open Innovation Labs); Community Central; DevZone; Experience Zone and Partner Connect.