GNU-like Mobile Linux, GNU/Linux Growth, and Kernel

MESA’s open source RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs has received a significant update that integrates hardware acceleration for encoding H.264 and H.265 video. This results in significantly faster video processing times under Linux, especially for tasks such as live streaming, video editing and conversion. With this new feature, the MESA RADV driver establishes itself as a serious alternative to AMD’s proprietary Vulkan driver. The integration of H.264/H.265 encoding support marks another important step in the maturity and performance of the open source driver.

Over the past year, the RADV driver has already seen several notable improvements, including the implementation of ray tracing performance and various optimizations that have significantly increased overall performance on AMD GPUs. The integration of Vulkan Video now represents another milestone and significantly expands the capabilities of the driver, especially for video-intensive applications.