Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ A Practical Guide to Data Normalization in R
Data normalization is a crucial preprocessing step in data analysis and machine learning workflows. It helps in standardizing the scale of numeric features, ensuring fair treatment to all variables regardless of their magnitude.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot: Parallax2D Progress Report
A new node is on its way to help with parallax in 2D.
-
Qt ☛ Qt 6.7 Released!
Qt 6.7 is out with lots of large and small improvements for all of us who like to have fun when building modern applications and user experiences.
-
Python
-
ID Root ☛ NumPy Where in Python
NumPy, short for Numerical Python, is a fundamental library for scientific computing and data analysis in Python. It provides a powerful array object and a wide range of mathematical functions to operate on these arrays efficiently. One of the most useful and commonly used functions in NumPy is np.where().
-