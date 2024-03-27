Games: Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy, Veloren, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy from the ATOM RPG team has a demo and Kickstarter live
The team behind the post-apocalyptic ATOM RPG have launched a demo and crowdfunding campaign for Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy, a fantasy cRPG inspired by Infinity Engine titles like Baldur's Gate 1, Icewind Dale and other classics. Just like their previous games it will have Linux support too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free and open source action-adventure RPG 'Veloren' update 0.16 out now
It's free, it's open source and it's looking good! Veloren is a action-adventure role-playing game set in a vast fantasy world and a brand new release is out with update 0.16. The developers are still laying out the foundations of the game, so it's not a proper complete experience, but there's still plenty to do and try out. And this release adds plenty more.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sci-fi deck-builder Hyperspace Deck Command has a demo out now
Hyperspace Deck Command is the next game in the Hyperspace Anthology from Sleeper Games that includes their two previous games Swirl W@tch and ---Red---Tether-->.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nova, a Rust-based Linux driver for NVIDIA GPUs announced
Danilo Krummrich who is a Red Hat display driver team Software Engineer, announced the Nova project, a Rust-based GSP-only driver for Nvidia GPUs. Nova, in the long term, is intended to serve as the successor of Nouveau for GSP-firmware-based GPUs.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ chiaki4deck the PlayStation Remote Play app for Steam Deck tweaks rumble
Continuing to push out small but useful sounding tweaks, the unnoficial PlayStation Remote Play app for Steam Deck, chiaki4deck, has another little update out to make the experience better.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG begin funding indie devs with Loco Motive releasing this Summer
GOG have announced that they're getting into game funding, with the first partnership being a boost for developers from Robust Games and publisher Chucklefish for their upcoming title Loco Motive.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 increases vm.max_map_count for smoother Linux gaming
At last! Users from Ubuntu 24.04 onwards that's scheduled to release on April 25th should hopefully see a smoother Linux gaming experience.